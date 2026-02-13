Las Vegas Sands Promotes Patrick Dumont To Succeed Robert Goldstein As Chairman And CEO

(RTTNews) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) announced Friday that Patrick Dumont will become the company's chairman and chief executive officer, effective March 1, 2026. Dumont will succeed Robert Goldstein, who becomes a senior advisor to the company through March 2028.

Sands' board of directors had previously indicated Dumont would be the likely successor to Goldstein. Dumont was also appointed chairman of Sands China Ltd., the company's Hong Kong-listed subsidiary.

Dumont brings in more than 25 years of experience in management, development, operations and corporate finance.

Dumont was president and chief operating officer of Sands since in January 2021 and has been a member of the board of directors since 2017.

Earlier, Dumont held senior strategy and finance roles at Sands, including as the company's chief financial officer beginning in 2016. He joined the company in 2010.

Dumont began his career in investment banking with Bear Stearns & Co and Miller Buckfire & Co.

