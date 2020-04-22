US Markets
LVS

Las Vegas Sands posts first-quarter loss on coronavirus woes

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

Casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp reported a loss for the first quarter compared to a year-ago profit, as the coronavirus-induced lockdown kept people away from gaming tables.

April 22 (Reuters) - Casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N reported a loss for the first quarter compared to a year-ago profit, as the coronavirus-induced lockdown kept people away from gaming tables.

Net loss attributable to Las Vegas Sands was $1 million in the quarter ended March 31, compared to a profit of $582 million a year ago.

Net revenue plunged 51.1% to $1.78 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LVS

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular