Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 17, 2024, after the closing bell. In the previous quarter, the company reported a negative earnings surprise of 9.5%.

What Do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 62 cents, indicating a surge of 121.4% from 28 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $3 billion. The metric suggests an increase of 39.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Let’s take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors to Note

LVS’s first-quarter top line is likely to have increased year over year courtesy of recovery momentum in travel and tourism demand in Macao and Singapore. Strength in the gaming, lodging and retail sectors, along with improvements in transportation infrastructure and investments in the Londoner project, are likely to have contributed to results.



LVS is expected to have witnessed revenue growth across its segments in the quarter under discussion. Our model predicts net revenues for Venetian Macao, Londoner Macao, Parisian Macao, Sands Macao and Marina Bay Sands to improve 48.5%, 91.9%, 56.6%, 106.7% and 11.3% from the year-ago levels to $828.9 million, $543 million, $272.5 million, $153 million and $944 million, respectively.



Our model suggests revenues from casinos, rooms, food and beverage and malls to rise 38.3%, 42%, 43.3% and 29.3% from the prior-year levels to $2.1 billion, $345.1 million, $177.8 million and $209.4 million, respectively.



Challenges such as an uncertain macroeconomic environment, construction disruptions and inflationary pressures related to material and labor are likely to have negatively impacted the company's performance in the fourth quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Las Vegas Sands this time. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. However, that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Las Vegas Sands has an Earnings ESP of -0.06%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Fox Corporation FOXA has an Earnings ESP of +31.90% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



FOXA is expected to register a 22.3% increase in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. It reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being negative 71.1%.



DraftKings Inc. DKNG currently has an Earnings ESP of +35.71% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



DKNG’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 67.8%. It reported better-than-expected earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on the other two occasions, the average surprise being negative 57.1%.



Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.91% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



BYD’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to decline 8.8%. It reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 6.3%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

