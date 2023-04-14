Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 19 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 90%.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 17 cents per share. A loss of 40 cents was reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.8 billion, indicating growth of 91% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

LVS is likely to have benefited from improvement in visitation and higher spending at the premium mass level. With the easing of restrictions and recovery in travel and tourism in Macau, the company anticipates generating strong positive cash flows from the region in the days ahead. Emphasis on new project investments and revenue diversification efforts will likely have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Las Vegas Sands is expected to witness revenue growth across its segments.



The consensus mark for net revenues for Sand Cotai Central, Parisian Macau, Marine Bay Sands, Four Seasons Hotel Macau and Venetian Macau is pegged at $233 million, $142 million, $812 million, $132 million and $387 million, indicating improvements of 92.6%, 91.9%, 103.5%, 29.4% and 70.5%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Las Vegas Sands Corp. price-eps-surprise | Las Vegas Sands Corp. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Las Vegas Sands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Las Vegas Sands has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +38.84%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here we present some other stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season4.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH has an Earnings ESP of +2.35% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The stock has declined 17.5% in the past year. CHH’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark twice in the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 3.5%.



Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN has an Earnings ESP of +145.20% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Shares of Wynn Resorts have surged 49% in the past year. WYNN’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 0.6%.



Civeo Corporation CVEO has an Earnings ESP of +38.46% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Civeo have declined 17.2% in the past year. CVEO’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 26.1%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Civeo Corporation (CVEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.