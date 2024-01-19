Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 24, after the closing bell. In the previous quarter, the company reported an earnings surprise of 3.8%.

How Are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 63 cents. In the prior-year quarter, LVS reported a loss of 19 cents per share.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.9 billion. The metric suggests an increase of 157.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Let's look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors at Play

In fourth-quarter 2023, Las Vegas Sands is likely to have recorded an uptick in revenues from the year-ago levels, primarily driven by enhanced visitation in both Macao and Singapore. The company's performance is expected to have benefited from a robust inflow of high-value customers, along with strength in gaming volumes, retail sales and hotel occupancy.



LVS is expected to have witnessed revenue growth across its segments in the quarter under discussion. Our model predicts net revenues for Venetian Macao, Londoner Macao, Parisian Macao, Sands Macao and Marina Bay Sands to improve 251.5%, 407.7%, 376.1%, 511.7% and 52.1% from the year-ago levels to $706.6 million, $472.2 million, $242.8 million, $104 million and $1,037.1 million, respectively.



Our model suggests revenues from casino, rooms, food and beverage, and mall to rise 206.8%, 88.3%, 90.3% and 40.6% from the prior-year levels to $1,980.3 million, $290 million, $196 million and $230.5 million, respectively.



An increase in gaming tax and inflationary pressures related to material and labor will likely impact the company’s margins in the to-be-reported quarter.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Las Vegas Sands Corp. price-eps-surprise | Las Vegas Sands Corp. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Las Vegas Sands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Las Vegas Sands has an Earnings ESP of +2.18% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Other Stocks Poised to Consider

Here are some other stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



MGM Resorts International MGM has an Earnings ESP of +10.13% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of MGM Resorts have gained 9.8% in the past year. MGM’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 292.7%.



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV has an Earnings ESP of +2.68% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Live Nation Entertainment have rallied 13.4% in the past three months. LYV’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 37.5%.



Hasbro, Inc. HAS has an Earnings ESP of +4.48% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Hasbro have declined 15% in the past three months. HAS’ earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the negative surprise being 22.4%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MGM Resorts International (MGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.