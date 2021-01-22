Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Jan 27, 2021. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.5%.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 29 cents. Notably, the company reported earnings of 88 cents in the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimates for revenues stands at $1.25 billion, indicating a decline of 64.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

The company’s fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect the impact of low visitation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, dismal performances at Las Vegas operations, Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, Sands Macao, Parisian Macao, Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Marina Bay Sands might have weighed on the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Las Vegas Sands Corp. price-eps-surprise | Las Vegas Sands Corp. Quote

For Las Vegas operations, the consensus mark for the fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $230 million, suggesting a slump of 51.6% from the year-ago quarter. Moreover, net revenues at Sand Cotai Central, Parisian Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Venetian Macao are pegged at $120 million, $102 million, $55 million and $225 million, indicating a decline of 76.2%, 74.5%, 77.6% and 75.2%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter.



Moreover, the company’s Marine Bay Sands segment is likely to witness revenues decline. For this segment, the consensus mark is pegged at $350 million, suggesting a decline of 59% from the prior-year quarter. Moreover, slowdown in China and dismal performance of high-end VIP segment may have hurt the fourth-quarter performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Las Vegas Sands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Las Vegas Sands has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +4.86%.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some other stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Mattel, Inc. MAT has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +25.00%.



Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +4.37%.



Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +73.47%.

