Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Jan 26, 2022, after the closing bell. In the previous quarter, the company reported a negative earnings surprise of 80%.

How are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 21 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 43.2% from a loss of 37 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $1,033 million. The metric suggests a deterioration of 9.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Las Vegas Sands Corp. price-eps-surprise | Las Vegas Sands Corp. Quote

Let's take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors at Play

Las Vegas Sands’ fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefitted from a recovery in Singapore and Macau markets. A surge in vaccination rates, easing of restrictions and establishment of travel corridors are likely to have made way for recovery in the to-be-reported quarter. Moreover, planned investment in new projects coupled with robust spending at the premium mass level for the gaming and retail perspective in Macau is likely to have driven the company’s performance in the fourth quarter.



Higher revenues at Sand Cotai Central and Parisian Macao might have contributed to the company’s fourth-quarter performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net revenues at Sand Cotai Central and Parisian Macao are pegged at $147 million and $114 million, suggesting growth of 54.7% and 12.9%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter’s figures. Its Marine Bay Sands segment might have witnessed revenue gain as well. For this segment, the consensus mark is pegged at $348 million, indicating an improvement of 0.9% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.



Net revenues at Four Seasons Hotel Macao is pegged at $114, suggesting no changes from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Net revenues at Venetian Macao are pegged at $278 million, indicating a decline of 15% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



Dismal visitation in the Las Vegas operating properties is likely to have affected the company’s performance. Although sequential improvements in terms of visitation are likely, it is still expected to remain below pre-pandemic levels. For Las Vegas operations, the consensus mark for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $12.5 million, indicating a deterioration of 91.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Las Vegas Sands this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat estimates. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Las Vegas Sands has an Earnings ESP of +22.66%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Crocs, Inc. CROX has an Earnings ESP of +7.09% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Crocs have gained 44.5% in the past year. CROX’s earnings topped the consensus mark in all the last four quarters, with the average being 41.6%.



Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM has an Earnings ESP of +2.97% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Shares of Oxford Industries have gained 24.1% in the past year. OXM’s earnings topped the consensus mark thrice but missed the same on one occasion, with the average surprise being 96.7%.



Central Garden & Pet Company CENT has an Earnings ESP of +100.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Shares of Central Garden have gained 7% in the past year. CENT’s earnings topped the consensus mark in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 46.1%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

