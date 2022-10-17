Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 19 after the closing bell. In the previous quarter, the company reported a negative earnings surprise of 36%.

How Are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 20 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 55.6% from a loss of 45 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $975.7 million. The metric suggests an increase of 13.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Let's look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors at Play

Las Vegas Sands’ third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the accelerated recovery in its Singapore business owing to the relaxation of pandemic-related restrictions and the opening of airlift activities. This and the emphasis on new project investments, extensive non-gaming revenue opportunities, high-quality assets and attractive property locations are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter net revenues at Marine Bay Sands is pegged at $689 million, suggesting growth of 176.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figures.



Solid customer demand coupled with robust spending at the premium mass level for the gaming and retail perspective (in Macau) is likely to have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, tighter travel restrictions, quarantine policies and suspension of ferry operations (between Macao and Hong Kong) are likely to have affected the company’s operations in the third quarter. Although sequential improvements in terms of visitation are likely, it is still expected to remain below pre-pandemic levels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter net revenues at Sand Cotai Central and Parisian Macao is pegged at $66 million and $36.1 million, suggesting a 46.3% and 64.6% decline, respectively, from the prior-year quarter’s figures. Net revenues at Venetian Macao are pegged at $113 million, indicating a decline of 55.3% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Las Vegas Sands this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat estimates. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Las Vegas Sands has an Earnings ESP of +28.57%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. RICK has an Earnings ESP of +4.15% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of RCI Hospitality have increased 2.2% in the past year. RICK’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 39.4%.



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK has an Earnings ESP of +3.25% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of JAKKS Pacific have increased 47.5% in the past year. JAKK’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 155%.



Cedar Fair, L.P. FUN has an Earnings ESP of +2.38% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Cedar Fair have declined 13.9% in the past year. FUN’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 5.3%.



