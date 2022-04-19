Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports first-quarter 2022 results. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4%.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 21 cents. The company reported a loss of 25 cents in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $1.16 billion, indicating a decline of 2.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

The company’s first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the gradual increase in visitation. Strong customer demand and robust spending at the premium mass level from the gaming and retail perspective are likely to have aided the company’s top line. Although visitation is likely to have improved in the quarter to be reported, it is likely to have remained well below the pre-pandemic level.



The consensus mark for net revenues at Sand Cotai Central and Parisian Macao are pegged at $163 million and $93 million, indicating growth of 19% and 6.9%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter. The company’s Marine Bay Sands segment is likely to witness revenues growth. For this segment, the consensus mark stands at $428 million, suggesting an improvement of 0.5% from the prior-year quarter.



However, net revenues at Four Seasons Hotel Macao are pegged at $131 million, indicating a decline of 28.9% year over year. Meanwhile, Venetian Macao revenues are likely to witness growth of 9.4% year over year to $372 million.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Las Vegas Sands Corp. price-eps-surprise | Las Vegas Sands Corp. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for Las Vegas Sands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Las Vegas Sands has a Zacks Rank #4 and an Earnings ESP of +4.35%.

