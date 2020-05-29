Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) closed at $47.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.29%.

LVS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, LVS is projected to report earnings of -$0.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 170.83%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $882.97 million, down 73.52% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.27 per share and revenue of $7.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of -108.28% and -44.63%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LVS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.5% lower within the past month. LVS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

