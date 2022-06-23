Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) closed at $31.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the casino operator had lost 1.47% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Las Vegas Sands as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Las Vegas Sands is projected to report earnings of -$0.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion, down 12.2% from the year-ago period.

LVS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.64 per share and revenue of $4.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.76% and +13.42%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Las Vegas Sands should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Las Vegas Sands is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

