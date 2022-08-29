Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) closed at $37.89, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the casino operator had gained 0.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Las Vegas Sands as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Las Vegas Sands is projected to report earnings of -$0.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $975.74 million, up 13.86% from the prior-year quarter.

LVS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.10 per share and revenue of $4.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.78% and +2.63%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Las Vegas Sands. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Las Vegas Sands is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

