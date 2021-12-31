Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) closed at $37.64, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the casino operator had gained 5.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.82% in that time.

Las Vegas Sands will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post earnings of -$0.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 43.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.03 billion, down 9.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.19 per share and revenue of $4.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +43.87% and +22.55%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Las Vegas Sands. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% lower within the past month. Las Vegas Sands is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.