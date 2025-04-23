Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2025, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) reported revenue of $2.86 billion, down 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.59, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.88 billion, representing a surprise of -0.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Las Vegas Sands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Rolling Chip volume-Macao - The Sands Macao : $59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.48 million.

: $59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.48 million. RevPAR - Macao - Sands Macao : $172 compared to the $169.70 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $172 compared to the $169.70 average estimate based on two analysts. Rolling Chip win percentage - Macao - The Sands Macao : 4.2% versus 3.7% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 4.2% versus 3.7% estimated by two analysts on average. Rolling Chip win percentage - Macao - The Venetian Macao : 2.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.6%.

: 2.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.6%. Net Revenues- Sands Macao : $75 million compared to the $83.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year.

: $75 million compared to the $83.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year. Net Revenues- The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao : $208 million versus $223.05 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +46.5% change.

: $208 million versus $223.05 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +46.5% change. Net Revenues- The Parisian Macao : $227 million versus $245.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.

: $227 million versus $245.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change. Net Revenues- The Londoner Macao : $529 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $558.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%.

: $529 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $558.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%. Net Revenues- The Venetian Macao : $638 million versus $688.20 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.3% change.

: $638 million versus $688.20 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.3% change. Net Revenues- Marina Bay Sands : $1.16 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year.

: $1.16 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year. Revenue- Total Macao : $1.71 billion compared to the $1.82 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.6% year over year.

: $1.71 billion compared to the $1.82 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.6% year over year. Revenue- The Venetian Macao- Food and Beverage: $15 million compared to the $17.53 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.8% year over year.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands have returned -15.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.