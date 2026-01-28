Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) reported $3.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 26%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $0.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.34 billion, representing a surprise of +9.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Non-Rolling Chip table games win percentage - Marina Bay Sands : 22.8% compared to the 23% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 22.8% compared to the 23% average estimate based on four analysts. Rolling Chip volume - Marina Bay Sands : $13.4 billion compared to the $9.28 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $13.4 billion compared to the $9.28 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Non-Rolling Chip table games drop - Marina Bay Sands : $2.88 billion versus $2.65 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2.88 billion versus $2.65 billion estimated by four analysts on average. RevPAR - Marina Bay Sands : $929.00 versus $932.03 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $929.00 versus $932.03 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Total Macao : $2.06 billion versus $1.95 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.2% change.

: $2.06 billion versus $1.95 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.2% change. Net Revenues- Marina Bay Sands : $1.6 billion compared to the $1.4 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41% year over year.

: $1.6 billion compared to the $1.4 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41% year over year. Net Revenues- The Parisian Macao : $233 million versus $226.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.

: $233 million versus $226.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change. Net Revenues- The Londoner Macao : $699 million compared to the $638.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.9% year over year.

: $699 million compared to the $638.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.9% year over year. Net Revenues- The Venetian Macao : $752 million versus $726.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change.

: $752 million versus $726.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change. Revenue- Marina Bay Sands- Rooms : $152 million compared to the $151.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.6% year over year.

: $152 million compared to the $151.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.6% year over year. Net Revenues- The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao : $264 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $243.4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.4%.

: $264 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $243.4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.4%. Net Revenues- Sands Macao: $76 million compared to the $77.51 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.6% year over year.

Here is how Las Vegas Sands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands have returned -7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

