Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands (LVS) will report quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 431.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.88 billion, exhibiting an increase of 157.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Las Vegas Sands metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Marina Bay Sands' will reach $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +49.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- The Londoner Macao' at $518.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +457.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao' will reach $217.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +190% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Sands Macao' should come in at $97.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +472.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- The Venetian Macao' to come in at $773.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +285% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- The Parisian Macao' stands at $258.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +407.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Casino' will reach $2.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +211.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Food and beverage' of $173.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +68.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Rooms' will likely reach $332.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +116% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Mall' to reach $237.88 million. The estimate points to a change of +45.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Marina Bay Sands' should arrive at $495.02 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $273 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Macao- The Venetian Macao-Non GAAP' reaching $313.32 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Las Vegas Sands have returned +1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. Currently, LVS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

