Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) reported $2.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 178.1%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to -$0.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.69 billion, representing a surprise of +4.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Las Vegas Sands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Non-Rolling Chip table games drop - Marina Bay Sands : $1.94 billion compared to the $1.78 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.94 billion compared to the $1.78 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Slot handle - Marina Bay Sands : $6.36 billion compared to the $5.47 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $6.36 billion compared to the $5.47 billion average estimate based on three analysts. RevPAR - Marina Bay Sands : $656 compared to the $570.74 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $656 compared to the $570.74 average estimate based on three analysts. Rolling Chip volume - Marina Bay Sands : $8.15 billion compared to the $6.93 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $8.15 billion compared to the $6.93 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Net Revenues- Marina Bay Sands : $1.02 billion versus $958.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.3% change.

: $1.02 billion versus $958.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.3% change. Revenue- Marina Bay Sands- Casino : $698 million versus $665.25 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $698 million versus $665.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Revenues- The Londoner Macao : $518 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $426.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +808.8%.

: $518 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $426.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +808.8%. Net Revenues- The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao : $192 million versus $246.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +236.8% change.

: $192 million versus $246.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +236.8% change. Net Revenues- Sands Macao : $83 million versus $104.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +654.6% change.

: $83 million versus $104.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +654.6% change. Net Revenues- The Venetian Macao : $723 million versus $707.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +595.2% change.

: $723 million versus $707.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +595.2% change. Revenue- Marina Bay Sands- Rooms : $125 million compared to the $106.72 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $125 million compared to the $106.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net Revenues- The Parisian Macao: $244 million compared to the $245.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1061.9% year over year.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.