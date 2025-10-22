Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) reported revenue of $3.33 billion, up 24.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.78, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62, the EPS surprise was +25.81%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Non-Rolling Chip table games win percentage - Marina Bay Sands : 24.5% compared to the 21.2% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 24.5% compared to the 21.2% average estimate based on three analysts. Rolling Chip volume - Marina Bay Sands : $9.07 billion versus $7.5 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $9.07 billion versus $7.5 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Non-Rolling Chip table games drop - Marina Bay Sands : $2.55 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.34 billion.

: $2.55 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.34 billion. Non-Rolling Chip win percentage - The Londoner Macao : 23.4% compared to the 22% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 23.4% compared to the 22% average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Total Macao : $1.91 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

: $1.91 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%. Net Revenues- Marina Bay Sands : $1.44 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +56.3%.

: $1.44 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +56.3%. Net Revenues- The Parisian Macao : $218 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $224.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.8%.

: $218 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $224.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.8%. Net Revenues- The Londoner Macao : $686 million compared to the $592.6 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +49.1% year over year.

: $686 million compared to the $592.6 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +49.1% year over year. Net Revenues- The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao : $206 million compared to the $218.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.8% year over year.

: $206 million compared to the $218.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.8% year over year. Net Revenues- Sands Macao : $72 million versus $75.88 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.1% change.

: $72 million versus $75.88 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.1% change. Net Revenues- The Venetian Macao : $692 million versus $664.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $692 million versus $664.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenue- Marina Bay Sands- Casino: $1.08 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $849.8 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +79.5%.

Here is how Las Vegas Sands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Las Vegas Sands here>>>

Shares of Las Vegas Sands have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.