Las Vegas Sands' (LVS) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top, Stock Up

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS reported third-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis.



The company notably benefited from the recovery in travel and tourism spending in both Macao and Singapore. In Macao, the company witnessed improvement in both gaming and non-gaming segments. Furthermore, Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands portrayed performance growth. Its new suite product and elevated service offerings position the company well to deliver growth as airlift capacity continues to improve accompanied by travel and tourism spending recovery.



Following the earnings, shares of this international developer of multi-use integrated resorts gained 4.8% in the after-hours trading session on Oct 18. The investors’ sentiments are most likely to have been boosted by the improving trends in travel and tourism spending. This is accompanied by the company’s commitment to make strategic investments for enhancing the business and leisure tourism appeal.

Q3 Earnings & Revenues

During third-quarter 2023, LVS reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 55 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents by 3.8%. In the year-ago quarter, it incurred an adjusted loss of 27 cents per share. Interest expenses (net of amounts capitalized) amounted to $200 million compared with $183 million in the prior-year quarter.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Las Vegas Sands Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Las Vegas Sands Corp. Quote

Quarterly revenues of $2.8 billion surpassed the consensus mark of $2.69 billion by 4%. The figure increased 177.2% from $1.01 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

Asian Operations

Las Vegas Sands’ Asia business includes the following resorts (all figures are compared with the prior-year quarter’s reported levels):



The Venetian Macao



Net revenues from The Venetian Macao were $723 million compared with $104 million in the prior year quarter. This was driven by a rise in casino, rooms and mall revenues. Our estimate was $680.9 million.



Quarterly revenues from casinos, rooms and malls were $575 million, $55 million and $58 million, respectively, compared with the prior-year quarter’s reported figures of $60 million, $10 million and $27 million. Convention, retail and other revenues were $18 million compared with $4 million reported a year ago. Also, food and beverage revenues were $17 million compared with $3 million in the last year quarter.



Adjusted property EBITDA totaled $290 million against ($37) million in third quarter 2022. Our estimate for the metric was $227.9 million.



Non-rolling chip drop and rolling chip volume were $2.31 billion and $953 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $292 million and $115 million, respectively.



The segment’s hotel revenue per available room (RevPAR) was $207 million compared with $50 million reported in the year-ago period. Occupancy rates came in at 98% compared with 36.7% year over year.



The Londoner Macao



Net revenues from The Londoner Macao amounted to $518 million compared with $57 million reported in the prior-year period. The upside was backed by an increase in casinos, rooms and malls, along with food and beverage revenues. Our estimate was $367.4 million.



Revenues from casinos, rooms, and food and beverage totaled $371 million, $97 million and $25 million, respectively, compared with the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $24 million, $10 million and $4 million. Mall revenues increased to $17 million from $9 million year over year. However, quarterly revenues from convention, retail and other totaled $8 million, down from $10 million reported in the prior year.



Adjusted property EBITDA totaled $167 million against ($60) million reported a year ago. Our estimate for the metric was $129.4 million.



Non-rolling chip drop and rolling chip volume were $1.74 billion and $1.56 billion, respectively, compared with the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $116 million and $179 million.



The segment’s hotel RevPAR was $181 million compared with $37 million prior year quarter. Occupancy rates came in at 95.3% compared with 23.2% reported in third quarter of 2022.



The Parisian Macao



Net revenues from The Parisian Macao were $244 million, up from $21 million reported a year ago. The uptick was primarily due to an improvement in casino, rooms, and food and beverage revenues. Our estimate was $244.8 million.



Revenues from casinos, rooms, and food and beverage were $181 million, $37 million and $15 million, respectively, compared with the year-ago quarter’s reported figures of $8 million, $5 million and $1 million.



Adjusted property EBITDA totaled $81 million against ($37) million reported a year ago. Our estimate for the metric was $61.1 million.



Non-rolling chip drop was $789 million compared with $60 million reported a year ago. Rolling chip volume amounted to $277 million compared with $26 million reported in third quarter 2022.



The segment’s hotel RevPAR increased to $160 million from the prior year’s reported figure of $36 million. Occupancy rates came in at 97% compared with 37.1%.



The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao



Net revenues from The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao were $192 million, up from $57 million reported a year ago. The uptrend can be attributed to a rise in casino, rooms and mall revenues. Our estimate for the metric was $259 million.



Casino, rooms and mall revenues were $108 million, $24 million and $50 million, respectively, compared with year ago quarter’s figures of $27 million, $5 million and $23 million.



Adjusted property EBITDA totaled $71 million compared with $6 million reported prior year. Our estimate was $92.1 million.



Non-rolling chip drop and rolling chip volume were $570 million and $2.07 billion, respectively, compared with $90 million and $212 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



The segment’s hotel RevPAR was $408 million compared with $90 million reported in third quarter of 2022. Occupancy rates were 86.4% compared with prior year’s reported value of 19.8%.



Sands Macao



Net revenues from Sands Macao were $83 million compared with year ago period’s value of $11 million. This was mainly due to a rise in casino revenues. Casino revenues totaled $75 million compared with $8 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $102.2 million.



Adjusted property EBITDA totaled $17 million against ($22) million in the prior year period. Our estimate was $17.2 million.



Non-rolling chip drop and rolling chip volume were $414 million and $14 million, respectively, compared with the year-ago quarter’s reported values of $47 million and $16 million.



The segment’s hotel RevPAR was $171 million, up from year ago figure of $69 million. Occupancy rates came in at 98.7% compared with 43.8% reported in prior year quarter.



Marina Bay Sands, Singapore



Net revenues from Marina Bay Sands totaled $1.02 billion, up from $756 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The upside was primarily driven by an increase in casino, rooms, food and beverage, and mall revenues. Our estimate for the metric was $973.5 million.



Revenues from casinos, and food and beverage totaled $698 million and $89 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s reported values of $510 million and $71 million, respectively. Rooms, malls, and convention, retail and other generated revenues were $125 million, $68 million and $35 million, respectively, compared with $92 million, $55 million and $28 million reported in year-ago quarter.



Adjusted property EBITDA totaled $491 million, up 43.1% year over year. We expected the value of this metric to be $559.8 million.



Non-rolling chip drop and rolling chip volume were $1.94 billion and $8.15 billion, respectively, compared with the year-ago quarter’s reported values of $1.26 billion and $6.84 billion.



The segment’s hotel RevPAR was $656 million compared with $494 million in third quarter of 2022. Occupancy rates were 96.3% compared with 96% reported in prior year quarter.

Operating Results

On a consolidated basis, adjusted property EBITDA totaled $1.12 billion in third-quarter 2023 compared with $191 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2023, unrestricted cash balances amounted to $5.57 billion compared with $5.77 billion in the previous quarter. Total debt outstanding (excluding finance leases and financed purchases) was $14.17 billion, down from $14.7 billion in the earlier quarter.



In the reported quarter, capital expenditures totaled $330 million, thanks to construction, development and maintenance activities of $44 million in Macao, $141 million at Marina Bay Sands and $145 million in corporate, development and other.

Zacks Rank

Las Vegas Sands currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector are Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV, Light & Wonder, Inc. LNW and American Woodmark Corporation AMWD.



Live Nation presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



LYV has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.6%, on average. The stock has gained 4.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYV’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests rises of 21.6% and 59.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Light & Wonder currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. LNW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21%, on average. Shares of the company have increased 51.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNW’s 2023 sales and EPS implies increase of 12.6% and 294.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



American Woodmark presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. AMWD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.7%, on average. The stock has surged 69% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMWD’s fiscal 2024 sales indicates decline of 12.2% but EPS indicates growth of 4.9%, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.