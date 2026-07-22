Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) reported $3.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.7%. EPS of $0.59 for the same period compares to $0.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.37 billion, representing a surprise of -6.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -23.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Rolling Chip volume - Marina Bay Sands : $9.27 billion compared to the $10.67 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $9.27 billion compared to the $10.67 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Non-Rolling Chip table games drop - Marina Bay Sands : $2.6 billion versus $2.71 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2.6 billion versus $2.71 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Rolling Chip win percentage - Marina Bay Sands : 4.7% compared to the 3.9% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 4.7% compared to the 3.9% average estimate based on four analysts. Non-Rolling Chip table games win percentage - Marina Bay Sands : 22.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 22.1%.

: 22.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 22.1%. Net Revenues- Marina Bay Sands : $1.38 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

: $1.38 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%. Revenue- Total Macao : $1.79 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

: $1.79 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%. Net Revenues- The Parisian Macao : $218 million compared to the $216.65 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.

: $218 million compared to the $216.65 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year. Net Revenues- Ferry Operations and Other : $39 million versus $27.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.2% change.

: $39 million versus $27.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.2% change. Net Revenues- The Londoner Macao : $710 million versus $777.34 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change.

: $710 million versus $777.34 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change. Net Revenues- The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao : $137 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $226.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.4%.

: $137 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $226.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.4%. Net Revenues- Sands Macao : $95 million compared to the $82.32 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.8% year over year.

: $95 million compared to the $82.32 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.8% year over year. Net Revenues- The Venetian Macao: $591 million compared to the $733.13 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.9% year over year.

Here is how Las Vegas Sands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Las Vegas Sands here>>>

Shares of Las Vegas Sands have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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