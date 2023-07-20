Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS reported second-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. The company benefited from recovery in travel and tourism spending in both Macao and Singapore.

Q2 Earnings & Revenues

During second-quarter 2023, LVS reported an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 46 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents. In the prior-year quarter, it incurred an adjusted loss of 34 cents. Interest expenses (net of amounts capitalized) amounted to $210 million compared with $162 million in the prior-year quarter.

Quarterly revenues of $2,542 million surpassed the consensus mark of $2,365 million by 7.5%. The figure increased 143.3% from $1,045 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Asian Operations

Las Vegas Sands’ Asia business includes the following resorts (all figures are compared with prior-year quarter’s reported levels):

The Venetian Macao

Net revenues from The Venetian Macao were $653 million compared with $150 million. This was driven by a rise in casino, rooms and mall revenues. Our estimate was $579.1 million.

Quarterly revenues from casinos, rooms and malls were $523 million, $48 million and $53 million compared with $91 million, $12 million and $41 million, respectively. Convention, retail and other revenues were $12 million compared with $3 million. Food and beverage revenues came in at $17 million compared with $3 million.

Adjusted property EBITDA totaled $252 million against ($21) million. Our estimate for the metric was $161.5 million. Non-rolling chip drop and rolling chip were $2,174 million and $1,093 million compared with $332 million and $264 million, respectively.

The segment’s hotel RevPAR was $198 million compared with $50 million. Occupancy rates came in at 94.6% compared with 36.8%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Las Vegas Sands Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Las Vegas Sands Corp. Quote

The Londoner Macao

Net revenues from The Londoner Macao amounted to $402 million compared with $79 million. The upside was backed by an increase in casino, rooms, and food and beverage revenues. Our estimate was $270.7 million.

Revenues from casinos, rooms, and food and beverage totaled $282 million, $80 million and $20 million compared with $42 million, $14 million and $7 million, respectively. Quarterly revenues from convention, retail and other totaled $5 million compared with $4 million.

Adjusted property EBITDA totaled $103 million against ($54) million.

Non-rolling chip drop was $1,354 million compared with $175 million. Rolling chip drop was $1,999 million compared with $222 million.

The segment’s hotel RevPAR was $161 million compared with $34 million. Occupancy rates came in at 81.8% compared with 24.9%.

The Parisian Macao

Net revenues from The Parisian Macao were $239 million compared with $42 million. The uptick was primarily due to an improvement in casino, rooms, and food and beverage revenues. Our estimate was $238.1 million.

Revenues from casinos, rooms, and food and beverage totaled $183 million, $35 million and $11 million compared with $24 million, $7 million and $3 million, respectively.

Non-rolling chip drop was $776 million compared with $91 million. Rolling chip drop amounted to $612 million compared with $48 million.

The segment’s hotel RevPAR was $153 million compared with $37 million. Occupancy rates came in at 98% compared with 37%.

The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao

Net revenues from The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao were $223 million compared with $79 million. The uptrend can be attributed to a rise in casino, rooms and mall revenues. Our estimate was $174.2 million.

Casino, rooms and mall revenues came in at $150 million, $25 million and $39 million compared with $38 million, $6 million and $33 million, respectively.

Adjusted property EBITDA totaled $91 million compared with $17 million.

Non-rolling chip drop and rolling chip drop were $567 million and $1,178 million compared with $101 million and $489 million.

The segment’s hotel RevPAR was $407 million compared with $96 million. Occupancy rates came in at 84.8% compared with 23.3%.

Sands Macao

Net revenues from Sands Macao were $84 million compared with $17 million. This was mainly resulted from a rise in casino revenues. Casino revenues totaled $76 million compared with $14 million.

Adjusted property EBITDA totaled $15 million against ($22) million.

Non-rolling chip drop and rolling chip drop were $406 million and $36 million compared with $57 million and $66 million, respectively.

The segment’s hotel RevPAR was $160 million compared with $72 million. Occupancy rates came in at 94.6% compared with 56.6%.

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

Net revenues from Marina Bay Sands totaled $925 million, up 36.2%. The upside was primarily driven by an increase in casino, rooms, mall, and food and beverage revenues.

Revenues from casinos, and food and beverage totaled $649 million and $84 million, up 29.8% and 75%. Rooms, mall, and convention, retail and other generated revenues of $104 million, $57 million and $31 million compared with $56 million, $48 million and $20 million, respectively.

Adjusted property EBITDA totaled $432 million, up 35.4%.

Non-rolling chip drop and rolling chip drop were $1,870 million and $6,013 million compared with $1,137 million and $5,394 million, respectively.

The segment’s hotel RevPAR was $579 million compared with $330 million. Occupancy rates were 97% compared with 93.9%.

Operating Results

On a consolidated basis, adjusted property EBITDA totaled $973 /million in second-quarter 2023 compared with $209 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2023, unrestricted cash balances amounted to $5.77 billion compared with $6.53 billion in the previous quarter. Total debt outstanding (excluding finance leases and financed purchases) was $14.7 billion compared with $15.97 billion in the earlier quarter.

In the reported quarter, capital expenditures totaled $196 million, thanks to construction, development and maintenance activities of $42 million in Macao and $144 million at Marina Bay Sands.

Zacks Rank

Las Vegas Sands has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are:



Trip.com Group Limited TCOM flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 147.9%, on average. The stock has increased 36.1% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Trip.com Group’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests increases of 101.6% and 531%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited OSW carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 65.8%, on average. The stock has increased 66.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSW’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates rises of 33.9% and 89.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL holds a Zacks Rank #2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.4%, on average. The stock has surged 155% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and EPS implies gains of 48.7% and 163.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (TCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.