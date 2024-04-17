Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) reported $2.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 39.6%. EPS of $0.75 for the same period compares to $0.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion, representing a surprise of +0.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Las Vegas Sands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Rolling Chip volume - Marina Bay Sands : $8.24 billion versus $7.49 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $8.24 billion versus $7.49 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Non-Rolling Chip table games drop - Marina Bay Sands : $2.16 billion versus $1.84 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.16 billion versus $1.84 billion estimated by three analysts on average. RevPAR - Marina Bay Sands : $677 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $622.41.

: $677 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $622.41. Slot handle - Marina Bay Sands : $6.62 billion compared to the $6 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $6.62 billion compared to the $6 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Net Revenues- Marina Bay Sands : $1.16 billion compared to the $989.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.6% year over year.

: $1.16 billion compared to the $989.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.6% year over year. Net Revenues- Sands Macao : $76 million compared to the $110.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.

: $76 million compared to the $110.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year. Net Revenues- The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao : $142 million compared to the $217.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.4% year over year.

: $142 million compared to the $217.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.4% year over year. Net Revenues- The Parisian Macao : $230 million compared to the $253.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.2% year over year.

: $230 million compared to the $253.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.2% year over year. Net Revenues- The Londoner Macao : $562 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $557.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +98.6%.

: $562 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $557.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +98.6%. Net Revenues- The Venetian Macao : $771 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $799.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.2%.

: $771 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $799.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.2%. Revenue- Marina Bay Sands- Casino : $859 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $697.67 million.

: $859 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $697.67 million. Revenue- Marina Bay Sands- Rooms: $126 million compared to the $111.72 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

