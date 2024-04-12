Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to post quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 121.4%. Revenues are expected to be $2.96 billion, up 39.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Las Vegas Sands metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Marina Bay Sands' to reach $989.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- The Londoner Macao' will reach $557.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +97% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao' to come in at $217.38 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Sands Macao' should arrive at $110.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of +49.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- The Venetian Macao' will likely reach $799.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +43.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- The Parisian Macao' stands at $253.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +45.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Casino' should come in at $2.14 billion. The estimate points to a change of +38.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Food and beverage' reaching $165.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +33.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Rooms' will reach $364.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +50.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Slot handle - Marina Bay Sands' of $6.00 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.56 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Rolling Chip volume - Marina Bay Sands' at $7.49 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.08 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Non-Rolling Chip table games drop - Marina Bay Sands' will reach $1.84 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.68 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Las Vegas Sands shares have witnessed a change of -1.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LVS is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

