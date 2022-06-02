Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) closed the most recent trading day at $35.53, moving +1.05% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the casino operator had lost 5.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.57%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.5%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Las Vegas Sands as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.03 billion, down 12.2% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.64 per share and revenue of $4.8 billion, which would represent changes of +45.76% and +13.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Las Vegas Sands. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Las Vegas Sands currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

