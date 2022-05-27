Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) closed at $34.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.32% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the casino operator had lost 4.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Las Vegas Sands as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Las Vegas Sands is projected to report earnings of -$0.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion, down 12.2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.64 per share and revenue of $4.8 billion, which would represent changes of +45.76% and +13.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Las Vegas Sands. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2246.67% lower. Las Vegas Sands currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: The Biggest Tech IPOs of 2022

For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the most anticipated tech IPOs expected to launch this year. Concerns about Federal interest rates and inflation caused many private companies to stay on the bench- leading to companies with better brand recognition and higher growth rates getting into the game. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. See the complete list today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.