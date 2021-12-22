Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) closed the most recent trading day at $37.03, moving +0.03% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the casino operator had lost 7.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 6.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.91%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Las Vegas Sands as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.21, up 43.24% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion, down 9.9% from the year-ago period.

LVS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.19 per share and revenue of $4.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +43.87% and +22.55%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Las Vegas Sands. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.34% lower. Las Vegas Sands currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

