Las Vegas Sands' Loss Could Be MGM and Wynn's Gain

Disappointing results from Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) sent the stock sharply lower on Thursday, but the results were more of an indication of what part of the market is growing and what isn't. What investors should take away is that MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) are set up for a great quarter.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 18, 2024. The video was published on April 18, 2024.

Travis Hoium has positions in MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.