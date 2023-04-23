Las Vegas Sands (LON:0QY4) Price Target Increased by 7.57% to 71.33

The average one-year price target for Las Vegas Sands (LON:0QY4) has been revised to 71.33 / share. This is an increase of 7.57% from the prior estimate of 66.31 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 64.59 to a high of 84.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.22% from the latest reported closing price of 63.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Las Vegas Sands. This is an increase of 117 owner(s) or 10.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QY4 is 0.39%, an increase of 29.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.81% to 399,376K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 33,394K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,855K shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QY4 by 31.87% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 31,539K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,423K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QY4 by 22.09% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 14,723K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,803K shares, representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QY4 by 24.36% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 13,500K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 12,924K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,116K shares, representing an increase of 29.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QY4 by 73.78% over the last quarter.

