Las Vegas Sands' Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 22, 2026, after the closing bell.

LVS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 10.4%.

Trend in the Estimate Revision of LVS

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 76 cents, indicating a rise of 28.8% from 59 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $3.31 billion. The figure indicates an increase of 15.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Let’s take a look at how things might have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape Las Vegas Sands’ Q1 Results

Las Vegas Sands top line in first-quarter 2026 is likely to have been supported by continued strength in its Singapore operations, particularly at Marina Bay Sands. The property has been benefiting from rising visitation, with a steady influx of high-value customers from across Asia. Management highlighted that demand trends remain robust, driven by the appeal of a premium product offering, strong service standards and ongoing property enhancements. This consistent increase in footfall and customer spending, especially in gaming, is likely to have translated into solid revenue growth.



Another key driver of revenues appears to be strong performance in gaming segments, including both mass and premium play. The company has been seeing elevated volumes in rolling chip (VIP) business and growing traction in premium mass segments, particularly in Macao. Strategic adjustments, such as targeted incentives, improved service levels and tailored marketing programs, have helped attract higher-value players and increase wallet share. Additionally, innovations like side wagers and expanded gaming options have contributed to higher engagement and spend per visitor, further supporting the top line.



Non-gaming initiatives and asset upgrades are also likely to have played an important role in boosting revenues. Investments in luxury suites, retail, entertainment events and amenities, especially at properties like The Londoner and Marina Bay Sands, have enhanced the overall customer experience. High-profile events and partnerships, along with growing tourism in key regions, have helped increase visitation and cross-selling opportunities across gaming and non-gaming segments. These integrated resort offerings continue to drive diversified revenue streams and strengthen overall top-line momentum.



Our model predicts Macao and the Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao first-quarter revenues to rise 18.4% and 41.9% year over year to $2.02 billion and $295.1 million, respectively.



On the bottom line, profitability in first-quarter 2026 is likely to have been supported by strong operating leverage from higher revenues, particularly in Singapore, where margins remain structurally high. However, margins might have faced some pressure from increased reinvestment, including higher promotional spending, elevated payroll costs and event-related expenses, especially in Macao. Additionally, a shift in business mix toward lower-margin VIP play might have weighed on margins. Despite these pressures, robust EBITDA generation from premium properties and disciplined cost management are likely to have helped sustain overall earnings growth.



Our model predicts total operating expenses in the quarter to rise 15.1% year over year to $2.6 billion.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Las Vegas Sands Corp. price-eps-surprise | Las Vegas Sands Corp. Quote

What Our Model Says About LVS Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Las Vegas Sands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.

LVS’ Earnings ESP: Las Vegas Sands has an Earnings ESP of +0.46%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



LVS’ Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH has an Earnings ESP of +3.89% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Choice Hotels is expected to register a 2.2% decrease in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. CHH reported better-than-expected earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on two occasions, the average miss being 0.7%.



Hilton Worldwide, Inc. HLT currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.88% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



HLT’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 13.4%. Hilton reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.7%.



Marriott International, Inc. MAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



MAR’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 11.6%. Marriott reported better-than-expected earnings in the trailing three out of four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 0.7%.

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Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.