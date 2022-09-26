Las Vegas Sands Gains 10%

(RTTNews) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) shares are gaining more than 10 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing an uptrend. The casino stocks have been gaining since China decided to ease travel restrictions, especially to Macau city and other gambling regions.

Currently, shares are at $39.10, up 10.22 percent from the previous close of $35.47 on a volume of 5,545,576. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $28.88-$48.27 on average volume of 5,859,300.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.