LAS VEGAS SANDS Earnings Results: $LVS Reports Quarterly Earnings

LAS VEGAS SANDS ($LVS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, missing estimates of $0.59 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $2,862,000,000, missing estimates of $2,949,426,664 by $-87,426,664.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LVS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

LAS VEGAS SANDS Insider Trading Activity

LAS VEGAS SANDS insiders have traded $LVS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT G GOLDSTEIN (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 203,732 shares for an estimated $10,861,707 .

. D. ZACHARY HUDSON (EVP and Global General Counsel) sold 25,785 shares for an estimated $1,325,349

MUKTESH PANT purchased 23,000 shares for an estimated $1,000,730

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

LAS VEGAS SANDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 287 institutional investors add shares of LAS VEGAS SANDS stock to their portfolio, and 310 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

LAS VEGAS SANDS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LVS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for LAS VEGAS SANDS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LVS forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.