Markets
LVS

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Q4 Loss Increases, misses estimates

January 25, 2023 — 04:07 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$169 million, or -$0.22 per share. This compares with -$123 million, or -$0.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$142 million or -$0.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $1.12 billion from $1.01 billion last year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$169 Mln. vs. -$123 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.22 vs. -$0.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.09 -Revenue (Q4): $1.12 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LVS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.