Las Vegas Sands Corp. Q4 Loss Decreases

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled -$123 million, or -$0.17 per share. This compares with -$299 million, or -$0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$186 million or -$0.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $1.01 billion from $1.02 billion last year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$123 Mln. vs. -$299 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.17 vs. -$0.40 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.01 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.

