Las Vegas Sands Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS):

Earnings: $382 million in Q4 vs. -$169 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.50 in Q4 vs. -$0.22 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $434 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.61 per share Revenue: $2.92 billion in Q4 vs. $1.12 billion in the same period last year.

