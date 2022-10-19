Las Vegas Sands Corp. Q3 Loss Decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$239 million, or -$0.31 per share. This compares with -$368 million, or -$0.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$208 million or -$0.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.4% to $1.01 billion from $0.86 billion last year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$239 Mln. vs. -$368 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.31 vs. -$0.48 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.24 -Revenue (Q3): $1.01 Bln vs. $0.86 Bln last year.

