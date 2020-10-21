Las Vegas Sands Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS):

-Earnings: -$565 million in Q3 vs. $533 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.74 in Q3 vs. $0.69 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$515 million or -$0.67 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.59 per share -Revenue: $0.59 billion in Q3 vs. $3.25 billion in the same period last year.

