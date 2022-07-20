Markets
Las Vegas Sands Corp. Q2 Loss Decreases, but misses estimates

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) revealed Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$290 million, or -$0.38 per share. This compares with -$192 million, or -$0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$262 million or -$0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.3% to $1.05 billion from $1.17 billion last year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$290 Mln. vs. -$192 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.38 vs. -$0.25 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.29 -Revenue (Q2): $1.05 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.

