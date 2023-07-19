Las Vegas Sands Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS):

Earnings: $312 million in Q2 vs. -$290 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.41 in Q2 vs. -$0.38 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $354 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.43 per share Revenue: $2.54 billion in Q2 vs. $1.05 billion in the same period last year.

