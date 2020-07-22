Markets
LVS

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS):

-Earnings: -$820 million in Q2 vs. $954 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.07 in Q2 vs. $1.24 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$801 million or -$1.05 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.72 per share -Revenue: $0.10 billion in Q2 vs. $3.33 billion in the same period last year.

LVS

