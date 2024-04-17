News & Insights

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

April 17, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $494 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $147 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $566 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.6% to $2.96 billion from $2.12 billion last year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $494 Mln. vs. $147 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.66 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.96 Bln vs. $2.12 Bln last year.

