Las Vegas Sands Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS):

Earnings: $147 million in Q1 vs. $2.53 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.19 in Q1 vs. $3.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $217 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Revenue: $2.12 billion in Q1 vs. $0.94 billion in the same period last year.

