Las Vegas Sands Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS):

-Earnings: -$1 million in Q1 vs. $582 million in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$19 million or -$0.02 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.11 per share -Revenue: $1.78 billion in Q1 vs. $3.65 billion in the same period last year.

