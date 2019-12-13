Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.77 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LVS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LVS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $68.7, the dividend yield is 4.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LVS was $68.7, representing a -1.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.60 and a 44.97% increase over the 52 week low of $47.39.

LVS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Marriott International (MAR) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT). LVS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.46. Zacks Investment Research reports LVS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -5.12%, compared to an industry average of .2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LVS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LVS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LVS as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK)

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN)

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)

ETF Series Solutions (RVRS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNDV with an increase of 8.21% over the last 100 days. BJK has the highest percent weighting of LVS at 8.23%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.