Las Vegas Sands Corp. Earnings Advance In Q3

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS):

-Earnings: -$368 million in Q3 vs. -$565 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.48 in Q3 vs. -$0.74 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$346 million or -$0.45 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.17 billion in Q3 vs. $0.97 billion in the same period last year.

