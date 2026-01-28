Las Vegas Sands Corp. Reveals Climb In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $395 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $324 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $579 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.0% to $3.64 billion from $2.89 billion last year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $395 Mln. vs. $324 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $3.64 Bln vs. $2.89 Bln last year.

