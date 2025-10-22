Las Vegas Sands Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $419 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $275 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $536 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.2% to $3.331 billion from $2.682 billion last year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $419 Mln. vs. $275 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.61 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $3.331 Bln vs. $2.682 Bln last year.

