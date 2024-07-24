Las Vegas Sands Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $353 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $312 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $411 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $2.76 billion from $2.54 billion last year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $353 Mln. vs. $312 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.48 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.76 Bln vs. $2.54 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.