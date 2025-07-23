Las Vegas Sands Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $461 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $353 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $547 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.0% to $3.175 billion from $2.761 billion last year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $461 Mln. vs. $353 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.66 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $3.175 Bln vs. $2.761 Bln last year.

