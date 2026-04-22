Las Vegas Sands Corp. Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $567 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $352 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $612 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.3% to $3.585 billion from $2.862 billion last year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $567 Mln. vs. $352 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $3.585 Bln vs. $2.862 Bln last year.

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