Las Vegas Sands Corp. Profit Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $352 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $494 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $421 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.3% to $2.862 billion from $2.959 billion last year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

